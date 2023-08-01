Intrust Bank NA Has $2.84 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.99. 2,367,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,688. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

