Intrust Bank NA Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,883.85.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG stock traded down $44.79 on Tuesday, hitting $2,926.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,721.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,603.32. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,017.61. The stock has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

