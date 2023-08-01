Intrust Bank NA Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.04. The company had a trading volume of 540,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,530. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

