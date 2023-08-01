Intrust Bank NA Buys 5,123 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.93. 524,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.88. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 42.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

