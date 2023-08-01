Intrust Bank NA Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.39. 1,980,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,961,804. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $221.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.99%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

