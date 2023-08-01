Intrust Bank NA Acquires 3,585 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,563 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

