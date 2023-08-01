Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,400 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 589,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Intrepid Potash Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $86.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.99 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $835,904.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,635,223 shares in the company, valued at $32,655,403.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $835,904.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,635,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,655,403.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 43,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $863,248.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,677,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,021,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $86,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

