International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Boosted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,023,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 24,079 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.62. 2,239,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,003. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average of $131.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

