Interfor (IFP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Interfor to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$829.88 million during the quarter. Interfor had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

IFP traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.58. 136,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,884. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$19.75 and a 1-year high of C$34.14.

IFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Interfor from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,285.90. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

