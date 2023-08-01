Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ICPT stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. 424,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,969. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95.
Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 341,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,027,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 427,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 223,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,960,000 after purchasing an additional 217,833 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
