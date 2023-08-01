Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.02. 517,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.54.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

