Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN BHV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

