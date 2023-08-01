Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 35,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,994,062 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,146,000 after acquiring an additional 132,592 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 96,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,537,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,784,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Intel

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.