Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,519,849 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 132,161 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $82,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995,350 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,537,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,784,504. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a PE ratio of -162.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

