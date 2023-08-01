Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.19. The company had a trading volume of 68,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Integer has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.32.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at $46,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

