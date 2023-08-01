Intact Financial (IFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Intact Financial to post earnings of C$2.69 per share for the quarter.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.94 by C$0.12. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of C$5.33 billion for the quarter.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IFC stock traded down C$0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$194.10. The company had a trading volume of 225,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,520. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$198.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$197.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$182.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$209.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.51%.

IFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$220.22.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.