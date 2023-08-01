Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in July

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,700 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 454,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 73.8 days.

Intact Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Intact Financial stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.88. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.91. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $132.66 and a 12 month high of $157.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFCZF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

Further Reading

