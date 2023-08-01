Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NSIT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,245. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.22. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

