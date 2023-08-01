Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) COO Sells 15,097 Shares of Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) COO Ryan Junk sold 15,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $300,581.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,110.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ryan Junk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Ryan Junk sold 2,491 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $62,798.11.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $734,760.00.

NYSE XPOF traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 2,553.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 808,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,955 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,868,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,397,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,459,000 after purchasing an additional 258,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

