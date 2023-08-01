Insider Selling: Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) Major Shareholder Sells 17,845 Shares of Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 17,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $24,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,024,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SDPI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. 142,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,331. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.17. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 31.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

