Insider Selling: Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) Major Shareholder Sells 17,845 Shares of Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 17,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $24,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,024,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SDPI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. 142,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,331. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.17. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 31.54%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
