Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells 5,825 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $257,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $1,132,750.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $1,110,500.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $1,123,500.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $1,117,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,131,250.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,109,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,106,250.00.

RYAN stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.69. 752,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 0.48. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 229,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,272 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,332,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.8% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,684,000. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

