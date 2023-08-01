Insider Selling: Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) SVP Sells 376 Shares of Stock

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Listner sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $17,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,707. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $251.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 24.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 614,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 44,761 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on OBT shares. TheStreet raised Orange County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Orange County Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

