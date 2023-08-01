Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Sells 1,420 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $13,703.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

NRIX traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. 196,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,993. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $457.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The company had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. Analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

