Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Sells 33,414 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hess Stock Performance

HES traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,374. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

