Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 703,928 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 382,208 shares.The stock last traded at $19.70 and had previously closed at $20.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Inhibrx Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $895.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.28). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 12,725.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,961.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

