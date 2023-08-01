Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 703,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 382,208 shares.The stock last traded at $19.70 and had previously closed at $20.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a market cap of $895.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.28). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 12,725.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,961.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $94,959,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inhibrx by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,615,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,222,000 after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inhibrx by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,320,000 after purchasing an additional 213,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inhibrx by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inhibrx by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 111,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

(Get Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.