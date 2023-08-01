Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

Ingersoll Rand has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 66.5% per year over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

Shares of IR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,070. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 235,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 167,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

