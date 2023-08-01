Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Short Interest Update

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Indra Sistemas Price Performance

OTCMKTS ISMAY remained flat at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.97. Indra Sistemas has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

Indra Sistemas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This is an increase from Indra Sistemas’s previous dividend of $0.06. Indra Sistemas’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies; computing, electronics, and communications. The company researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center, as well as architectural and engineering technical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.