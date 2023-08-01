Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. On average, analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. 53,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,182. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 4.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.