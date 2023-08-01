Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 598 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,459,000 after acquiring an additional 798,551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,009,000 after purchasing an additional 606,859 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,349,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,907 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,965,000 after purchasing an additional 187,186 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.16. The stock had a trading volume of 279,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,531. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

