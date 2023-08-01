Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.98. The stock had a trading volume of 262,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.