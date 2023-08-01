Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 554 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 214,654 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,823. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

