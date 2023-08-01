Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 196 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,650 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,613,000 after buying an additional 1,198,800 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,416,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after buying an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.01. 1,748,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.