Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XME traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,896. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

