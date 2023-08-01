Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.20. The company had a trading volume of 93,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,596. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $215.18. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.64 and a 200-day moving average of $195.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

