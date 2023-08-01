Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.35.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.19. The company had a trading volume of 946,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.10. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

