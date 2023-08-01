Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Short Interest Update

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,452,800 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 8,864,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94,528.0 days.

Idorsia Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of IDRSF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. 1,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606. Idorsia has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDRSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Idorsia in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Idorsia in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Idorsia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Idorsia presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.00.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

