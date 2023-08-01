iA Financial (IAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.35 per share for the quarter.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.19 by C($0.11). iA Financial had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter.

iA Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iA Financial stock traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$91.04. 231,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,392. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$67.43 and a 52-week high of C$93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$89.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total transaction of C$434,246.00. In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total transaction of C$434,246.00. Also, Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total value of C$201,536.54. Insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,418 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Desjardins lowered iA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.84.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Featured Articles

