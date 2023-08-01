HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $14.07

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $14.80. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 62,900 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCM. StockNews.com lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 9.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,532,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 129.6% in the second quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 66.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

