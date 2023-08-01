HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $14.07

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $14.80. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 62,900 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on HCM. StockNews.com lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th.
HUTCHMED Stock Up 9.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
