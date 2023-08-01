Hutchinson Capital Management CA Raises Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned 0.14% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.

Shares of DFAU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.03. 1,193,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

