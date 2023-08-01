Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $1.47 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lowered its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,431 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after acquiring an additional 248,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,638 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,921,000 after acquiring an additional 221,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.44. 808,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,486. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,680 shares of company stock worth $511,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

