Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.32. 4,569,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 11,270,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $751.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

