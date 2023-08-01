Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.46. The company had a trading volume of 37,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,165. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $97.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $346.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CFO John D. Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,711.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John D. Kelly purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,711.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

