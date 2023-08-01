Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.46. The company had a trading volume of 37,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,165. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $97.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Huron Consulting Group news, CFO John D. Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,711.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John D. Kelly purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,711.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
