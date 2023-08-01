Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HUBG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,435. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $67.77 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.49.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after buying an additional 400,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1,423.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 370,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,885,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 286,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after purchasing an additional 222,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 890,518.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 195,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 195,914 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.