HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Given New GBX 722 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 675 ($8.67) to GBX 722 ($9.27) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HSBC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.35) to GBX 730 ($9.37) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 630 ($8.09) to GBX 680 ($8.73) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. CICC Research upgraded HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.78) to GBX 900 ($11.55) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.95) to GBX 800 ($10.27) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $739.70.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.21. 2,126,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,071. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $170.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 40.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

