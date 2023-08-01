Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37.

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. 204,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.60 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently -507.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

