Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HOMB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.18. 477,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,928. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 544.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

