Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hologic updated its Q4 guidance to $0.80-$0.87 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.87-$3.94 EPS.

Hologic Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,468. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average is $81.02. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.