Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hologic updated its Q4 guidance to $0.80-$0.87 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.87-$3.94 EPS.
Hologic Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,468. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average is $81.02. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
