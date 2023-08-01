Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NYSE HEP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.56. 30,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,881. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 294,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

