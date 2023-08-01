Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 108,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 68,425.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 82,795 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 147,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KBE stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

